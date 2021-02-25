See Games Differently

From This Day Forth, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Shall Be Known As Jet Set Radio 2

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: February 25, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Gif: Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Fans have been asking Sega for decades now to make a Jet Set Radio sequel, and since the company seemingly isn’t interesting, some fans are stepping in to do it themselves.

I’ve already written about Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on the site, but that was when the developers only had a teaser trailer, which merely hinted at how close this was cutting to Jet Set Radio. This full trailer just comes right out and shows it. The colours, the grinding, the graffiti, it’s all there.

If you’re wondering why it doesn’t just look like Jet Set but sounds like it, as you can see early on above, original composer Hideki Naganuma is working on this.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Jet Set Radio 2 will be out on at least the PC in 2022 (there’s already a Steam page for it).

  • I might be imagining it but are they just straight up using some of the same maps too?
    Not that I’m complaining, I’m totally down for this.

