See Games Differently

Good Night

Luke Plunkett

Published 53 mins ago: February 1, 2021 at 9:53 am -
Filed to:cosplay
creative worksdreamentertainment_culturefilmsITsongssweet dreams
Good Night
Gif: 三戸キャップちゃんねる

And sweet dreams.

(Please keep watching the video after the original horror, as it shows how the costume was put together and filmed, which is interesting, but also unsettling in its own ways)

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.