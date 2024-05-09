The Greatest Rhythm Game You’ve Probably Never Played Is Coming To PS5

Spin Rhythm XD, the best rhythm game you’ve probably never played, is coming to PlayStation 5 in early July.

The game has been available on PC for quite some time and recently made the hop to Nintendo Switch. Now, it’s moving onto PS5, PS4, and even PS VR 2—the first time the game has ever launched for a VR platform.

Spin Rhythm XD works very simply: notes tumble down a familiar rhythm game lane, and you swivel a central tumbler to catch them as they fall. Some of the notes require you to spin and catch the tumbler on beat. Straight lines are a tap on the space bar (in the PC version). It feels good to play, as any great rhythm game should, scratching your brain in just the right way and letting you feel closer to the tune you’re playing.

It’s been around for a minute, going into early access years ago and hitting 1.0 back in 2023. Through that period, developer Super Spin Digital built a community and added extra features like custom song integration for the PC version.

It’s great and, if you’ve found yourself a bit disillusioned by Fortnite Festival‘s “We have Rock Band at home” approach to rhythm gaming, it might be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Sound good? Don’t want to wait for the PS5 version? Find it on Steam here.