Here’s Dan’s Legendary Taunt In Street Fighter V

Dan Hibiki is back in Street Fighter V, which means we now have a new incarnation of his legendary taunt to appreciate.

Let’s take a look.

And for comparison, here’s how Dan’s legendary taunt has evolved from game to game.

Dan has been Street Fighter’s go-to joke character since his debut in 1995’s Street Fighter Alpha. His legendary taunt is technically a super, but rarely proves useful as an offensive manoeuvre.

Never change, Dan.