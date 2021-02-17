Metal Gear Solid’s Board Game Has Been Cancelled

IDW was supposed to be releasing Metal Gear Solid: The Board Game later this year, but after a succession of delays the company has decided to walk away from the project instead.

As Dicebreaker report, after delaying the game from “early 2019″ to “summer 2020″ and then “2021″, IDW felt they needed to make even more tweaks to the original design, and that “Ultimately, the amount of time it took to implement these changes just grew longer than expected and our window to ship the game on time closed.”

While IDW’s involvement with the game is now at an end, it’s not necessarily curtains for the game itself. Creator Emerson Matsuuchi offered to pay IDW to get the game over the line and onto shelves, and when they declined that offer, he began the process of working with publisher Nazca Games to get his hands on the Metal Gear licence off Konami himself.

While Matsuuchi is “optimistic” about his chances, given the complexity of international licensing who knows how that’ll shake out.