GreenManGaming Has A Cracking PC Game Sale On Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

GreenManGaming knows how to kick February off: with a brand new PC game sale. Yes, that’s right — once again, it’s time to expand your gaming hoard and build your pile of shame. Even if you don’t get around to playing these titles, they’re well worth having if you ever change your mind in future. Just tell yourself you’ll play them ‘one day’. There’s great deals on the Hitman franchise, Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry and Resident Evil as well as a bunch of other hidden gems.

You’ll need a truckload of time to wade through them yourself, so we’ve picked out the best PC bargains you’ll want to check out. Here’s the highlights before we get stuck in:

Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition is going for a measly $26.58, and it’s the perfect game if you’re looking to wet your socks or just prepare for the arrival of ‘big tiddy vampire goth gf’ Lady Alcina Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village this May. It’s not for the faint of heart, but any horror fan will love this adventure.

READ MORE I Figured Out How Tall The Sexy Resident Evil Lady Is Because Of Course I Did

Hitman 2: Gold Edition is going for $34.43, and this package includes everything you need to get hitting. Gold Edition includes the base game (which is fantastic) as well as all the expansions and DLC. It normally retails for $140 so at this price, it’s an absolute steal. It’s the perfect entry to the Hitman franchise.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition is going for $49.53, and while that’s still relatively expensive in the grand scheme of things, you’re getting the excellent base game as well as the enormous Iceborne expansion that’ll keep you killing monsters for months.

Now, onto the rest of the bargains:

There’s plenty here to keep you going, but you’ll need to nab any games you’re eyeing fast. Some deals end this week, while others are scheduled for February 8. You can head to GreenManGaming to get the entire lowdown.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest gaming deals, news and adventures.