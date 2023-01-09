You Can Grab The Yakuza Prequels For $5 Each Thanks To The Xbox Last Chance Sale

Xbox is having one last sale ever. Just joking, there are probably many more sales to come. However, Xbox has got their juicy Last Chance Sale going on right now that’s packed to the brim with busty bargains.
The Xbox Last Chance Sale has come around right as our sweet, sweet holidays have come to an end. Everybody’s going back to work at the Silly Goose Factory and their big bonus hasn’t come through yet, and Xbox knows this.
For the next week, the Xbox Store has big bargains of up to 95% off on some of their sweetest titles, with a good amount of games being available to purchase for under $10 and even under $5. That’s free real estate!
So as one of the many cheap queens that exist in the gaming world, I thought it fitting to compile a list of some of the best deals on display during the Xbox Last Chance Sale so that you (the reader) can gobble up a good discount or two. They are simply delicious and also filling.
Here are some of the juiciest bargains of the Xbox Last Chance Sale. Take a look!
The best deals from the Xbox Last Chance Sale
- The Like a Dragon Series
- Yakuza 0 – $4.99 (80% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami – $4.99 (80% off)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 – $4.99 (80% off)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered – $8.73 (65% off)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered – $8.73 (65% off)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered – $8.73 (65% off)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – $5.99 (80% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition – $35.98 (70% off)
- Overcooked!
- XCOM 2
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Quake
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- Bayonetta
- Little Nightmares II
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Resident Evil 3 Remake
- Resident Evil 2 Remake
- The Bioshock Series
- Bioshock Remastered – $13.98 (60% off)
- Bioshock 2 Remastered – $13.98 (60% off)
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition – $13.98 (60% off)
- Soulcalibur VI
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 5
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Resident Evil Village
- NHL 23
- Gotham Knights
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition
There’s plenty more where that came from, so if you’d like to check out the sale for yourself and add even more to your virtual pile of shame, click here. The Xbox Last Chance Sale ends on Monday, January 16th 2023.
If you’re looking for more bargains, why not check out the best gaming deals in Australia today?
