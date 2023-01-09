‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
You Can Grab The Yakuza Prequels For $5 Each Thanks To The Xbox Last Chance Sale

Published 29 mins ago: January 9, 2023 at 4:07 pm
Image: Xbox
Xbox is having one last sale ever. Just joking, there are probably many more sales to come. However, Xbox has got their juicy Last Chance Sale going on right now that’s packed to the brim with busty bargains.

The Xbox Last Chance Sale has come around right as our sweet, sweet holidays have come to an end. Everybody’s going back to work at the Silly Goose Factory and their big bonus hasn’t come through yet, and Xbox knows this.

For the next week, the Xbox Store has big bargains of up to 95% off on some of their sweetest titles, with a good amount of games being available to purchase for under $10 and even under $5. That’s free real estate!

So as one of the many cheap queens that exist in the gaming world, I thought it fitting to compile a list of some of the best deals on display during the Xbox Last Chance Sale so that you (the reader) can gobble up a good discount or two. They are simply delicious and also filling.

Here are some of the juiciest bargains of the Xbox Last Chance Sale. Take a look!

The best deals from the Xbox Last Chance Sale

Image: SEGA

There’s plenty more where that came from, so if you’d like to check out the sale for yourself and add even more to your virtual pile of shame, click here. The Xbox Last Chance Sale ends on Monday, January 16th 2023.

The Xbox Last Chance Sale ends on Monday, January 16th 2023.

