Switch Is Getting Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Remakes In Late 2021
Screenshot: Pokemon Company
Pokémon Diamond and Pearl for the DS are getting “faithful” remakes on Switch later this year using a chibi art-style.
Here’s the trailer:
