See Games Differently

Switch Is Getting Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Remakes In Late 2021

Ethan Gach

Published 1 hour ago: February 27, 2021 at 2:20 am -
Filed to:creative works
gameplay of pokemonpokemonpokemon black and whiterole playing video gamesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Switch Is Getting Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Remakes In Late 2021
Screenshot: Pokemon Company
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Kotaku Australia’s reporting. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl for the DS are getting “faithful” remakes on Switch later this year using a chibi art-style.

Here’s the trailer:

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.