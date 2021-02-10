The Blizzconline 2021 Schedule Is Available And God, I’m Going To Miss The Overwatch World Cup

Blizzconline 2021, Blizzard Entertainment’s digital answer to their yearly in-person Blizzcon event, posted its schedule today.

In addition to offering updates on the development progress for Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, Blizzconline also boasts a number of community events. Viewers can choose from Hearthstone streamer matches, arts and crafts tutorials, and an Overwatch League exhibition event that is sadly not the World Cup. The Overwatch World Cup was always my personal highlight of BlizzCon for its ability to highlight lesser known players from around the world. I know why it can’t be included this year, but I hope it returns when covid is over.

Blizzconline kicks off next Friday at 5 p.m. EST and ends Saturday evening. Viewers will be able to watch live on one of five streaming channels on the BlizzCon website and on Twitch and YouTube all for free.