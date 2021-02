Twitch’s Pogchamp Experiment Is Coming To An End

Twitch’s not-so-grand Pogchamp experiment is coming to an end.

After replacing the conspiracy-addled face of the popular emote with 35 different Pogchamps in 35 days, Twitch seems to be on the brink of a more permanent arrangement.

Tomorrow, viewers will be able to “decide what the future of hype looks like” as part of a stream event on Twitch’s official channel.