Another Paradox Game Jumps To The Tabletop, Blows Past Kickstarter Goal

Luke Plunkett

Published 12 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 11:20 am -
Image: Stellaris
After the so-so Crusader Kings effort, another Paradox strategy title — Stellarisis on its way to board gaming after successfully meeting its Kickstarter funding goal.

Not that the goal was ever in question — for a major board game Kickstarter it rarely is — but still, at time of publishing almost 6000 people have backed it/preordered a copy for around $US940,000 ($1.2 million) in total funding.

Stellaris the video game is a sprawling 4X affair where you attempt to build a huge space empire, and are responsible for everything from building stuff on planets to diplomacy to research to deciding which guns to put on your spaceships.

The board game…looks pretty similar! What I like about it especially is that it has simultaneous planning, meaning a lot of the “I’m still thinking gimme a minute” deadtime is removed. Also cool: each game only goes for around two hours, but you can expand and continue your civ over multiple sessions, going further down the research trees as you go.

You can see more pics of the minis and art here.

