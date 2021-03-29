Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Gets Notes But Still No Release Date

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has released patch notes for the game’s upcoming 1.2 patch, which was revealed in mid-March. CDPR did not provide a timeline for when the patch will go live in-game.

“Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to PC, consoles, and Stadia soon,” CDPR wrote in the patch notes. Parts of the notes contain the same information CDPR previously released about changes to police spawning, with the developers writing that, “The NCPD spawn radius for when the player commits a crime has been increased.” There’s also detail on the previously-announced changes to vehicle steering, with the notes reading that there’ll be a “new Steering Sensitivity slider added to Controls settings,” and that CDPR has “adjusted the vehicle steering code to work better in low and extreme high frame rate situations to produce more consistent results. Improves steering on base consoles noticeably.” CDPR also notes the “unstuck rocking/rotating feature” will be added to vehicles.

Beyond previously announced changes, there’s also a huge list of bug fixes, NPC behaviour tweaks, and fixes for bugs that stop quests from progressing. I’m glad to see multiple tweaks to holocalls getting stuck on your screen, an issue that annoyed the hell out of me, especially in a game where characters refuse to stop calling you on the phone.

CDPR notes that it will fix “the misspelled Leaving Night City sign,” which to be honest I’ll miss. Many of Cyberpunk’s bugs have a certain charm to them, and I loved that one, which saw players warned they were leaving “Nigth City” when following one of the game’s highways to its end.

CDPR will also make it so “player[s] can no longer cancel fall damage by performing a slide action when about to fall from greater heights,” which means the end of a pretty amusing invincibility bug.

Some other standouts from the notes:

If V picks up a body containing a quest item, the item will now be automatically added to the inventory.

Clothing vendors now sell items more suitable for the location.

Cat food needed to adopt Nibbles can now be bought at several food shops around Night City.

The item for resetting perk points (TABULA E-RASA) can now be bought at a reduced price.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to trip over other NPCs too often.

Multiple GPS improvements and fixes for the pathing in various activities and quests.

Fixed multiple issues in the Character Creation panel.

Multiple fixes and improvements to the Crafting panel.

Jackie no longer shouts “Nice shot!” when V kills enemies while in stealth mode.

Fixed an issue where the urinary stream could still be visible after NPC stopped peeing and moved away from the spot. [Editor’s note: please send video in the comments.]

Fixed multiple issues during sex scenes.

Achievements will now work on Epic Games Store.

