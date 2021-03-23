Final Fantasy XI Reboot Cancelled After Six Years Of Nothingness

You will probably not remember this, but back in 2015, Nexon and Square Enix announced a mobile version of Final Fantasy XI that was due for release in 2016. It did not come out in 2016, or 2017, or 2018, or 2019, or 2020, and now will never be coming out, since it’s finally been put out of its misery and officially cancelled.

Final Fantasy XI Gets Smartphone Version And New Spin-Off With the amount of money smartphone games make, this shouldn’t be that surprising. But Square Enix is bringing a version of Final Fantasy XI to smartphones. It’s called Final Fantasy XI Mobile. There’s also a new FFXI spin-off title called Final Fantasy Grandmasters. Read more

Japanese site Gamebiz reports that the cancellation was made last month by both Square Enix and Nexon, who finally decided that, OK, after six years of development this mobile version of a game originally released in 2002 was just never going to come together.

Designed to run on the Unreal Engine, the idea was for this to be a complete remake of the entire existing console/PC experience, only using touchscreens for input. Ah well!