See Games Differently

Glitch Turns Breath of the Wild Into A First-Person Game, It Seems

Brian Ashcraft

Published 16 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 11:30 pm -
Filed to:action adventure games
axkcomputer errorscreative worksdigital electronicsglitchgo jettershuman interestsoftware bugsthe legend of zeldavideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Glitch Turns Breath of the Wild Into A First-Person Game, It Seems
Gif: A.xk/YouTube
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Mods already makes the first-person view possible in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. One player, however, has apparently figured out how to do that without one.

As Twitter user A.xk pointed out, the glitch can be unlocked by following these inputs:

New item hold glitch

camera

item hold

item hold cancel

Doing this causes the camera to glitch and appear to enter first-person mode. You can see it in action here or in the GIFs below from A.xk’s YouTube streams:

Gif: A.xk/YouTube Gif: A.xk/YouTube
Gif: A.xk/YouTube Gif: A.xk/YouTube

It seems you can switch out of it, too.

Gif: A.xk/YouTube Gif: A.xk/YouTube

Fellow YouTuber Peco released recreated the glitch.

And also made this clip made from first-person glitch footage. It’s stunning.

I do wonder if Nintendo will go back and release a patch. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.