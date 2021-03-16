Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

In case you got the wrong impression, Xbox Game Pass isn’t just a vehicle to play games that start with a Bethesda loading screen. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:
March 16
-
Undertale (Cloud, Console, PC)
March 18
-
Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, PC)
-
Nier: Automata (PC)
-
Star Wars: Squadrons (Console, via EA Play)
-
Torchlight III (PC)
March 25
-
Genesis Noir (Console, PC)
-
Octopath Traveller (Console, PC)
-
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition (PC)
-
Supraland (PC)
-
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, PC)
March 30
-
Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, PC)
April 1
-
Outriders (Cloud, Console)
When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on March 31:
-
Hyperdot (Console, PC)
-
Journey to the Savage Planet (Console)
-
Machinarium (PC)
