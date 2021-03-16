See Games Differently

Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

Ari Notis

Published 1 hour ago: March 17, 2021 at 2:43 am -
Filed to:home video game consoles
technology internetthe song of lifevideo game consoles
Screenshot: EA
In case you got the wrong impression, Xbox Game Pass isn’t just a vehicle to play games that start with a Bethesda loading screen. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:

March 16

March 18

  • Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, PC)

  • Nier: Automata (PC)

  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Console, via EA Play)

  • Torchlight III (PC)

March 25

  • Genesis Noir (Console, PC)

  • Octopath Traveller (Console, PC)

  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition (PC)

  • Supraland (PC)

  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, PC)

March 30

  • Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, PC)

April 1

When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on March 31:

  • Hyperdot (Console, PC)

  • Journey to the Savage Planet (Console)

  • Machinarium (PC)

