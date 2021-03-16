Here’s Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

In case you got the wrong impression, Xbox Game Pass isn’t just a vehicle to play games that start with a Bethesda loading screen. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:

March 16

March 18

Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, PC)

Nier: Automata (PC)

Star Wars: Squadrons (Console, via EA Play)

Torchlight III (PC)

March 25

Genesis Noir (Console, PC)

Octopath Traveller (Console, PC)

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition (PC)

Supraland (PC)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, PC)

March 30

Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, PC)

April 1

When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on March 31: