HyperX’s Pulsefire Haste Is A Solid No-Frills Gaming Mouse

HyperX have been making some good, reliable stuff for a while. One area they hadn’t really nailed quite yet was mice, at least not until the Pulsefire Haste came along.

Available from $89 from most Australian retailers, the Pulsefire Haste is the product of HyperX looking at everyone else and going, hey, I guess this lightweight trend isn’t too bad.

So that’s largely what HyperX made. The Pulsefire Haste is a straightforward ambidextrous mouse with a honeycomb design. Sorry if you’ve got trypophobia! But otherwise, most of the choices HyperX have made here are good, default options that a lot of people will be fine with.

Running off the industry tried-and-tested PAW3335 sensor, the Haste weighs a measly 59 grams (without the cable). There’s two standard side buttons on the left, a single DPI button in the middle, a relatively lightweight mouse wheel, and decent-size mouse feet on the bottom. All other functions are handled through the HyperX Ngenuity control suite, which you have to download through the Microsoft Store.

I actually don’t mind HyperX’s software here, although I had some issues initially just trying to install it. This wasn’t down to the software itself but the Microsoft Store bugging out, which is a problem users have had for years.

After some firmware updates to resolve some unusual DPI issues, I can report that there’s basically no fault I could find with the Haste at all. The clicks are nice and crisp with no annoying post or pre-travel. The braided cable isn’t the same kind of quality as, say, a proper paracord. But it’s super light and most people won’t notice at all.

I had no problems getting the Haste to track properly on a multitude of cloth and hybrid-cloth mouse pads; it’ll work just fine on a regular desk too, but you really shouldn’t do that. The chassis shape itself is nice and comfortable, and most people will find it fits the hand real well. The chassis doesn’t flex or creak at all, and there’s no wiggle on the mouse wheel, mouse buttons or the side buttons. It’s well built from top to bottom.

The only disappointment is really more just the fact that the Haste is relatively basic. It’s not an exciting or innovative design. It’s purely functional, which I think is a good thing! But if you’re someone who enjoys bright, coloured peripherals, the Haste won’t do it for you. It’s very light on the RGB, it doesn’t come in a multitude of colours, and those are things you can get at the $89 price point.

But a lot of other mice I’d prefer in this range, like the MM710, the HK Gaming Mira-M or the ROCCAT Burst Pro all have their own challenges. The MM710 is way too small for most people and the build quality can be a bit hit or miss. The Burst Pro’s surface can be problematic in hot Australian summers, which is why the honeycomb design can work so well (if it doesn’t cause you to freak out). Other quality wired mice in this range — at least all the ones on a diet — can cost over $100, so the Haste has really found itself a nice little niche.

To be fair, you can get really good mice for less if you’re not bothered by the weight. The Deathadder Essential is a classic that’s just over $50. The Logitech G203 is a reliable alternative too — it’s basically the old Logitech G Pro mouse for $48, which is hard to beat.

But on those super hot days, where you just want to do your daily missions and DM sessions while the mercury hits nearly 40, it’s nice to have a bit of air underneath. I’ve always liked the honeycomb trend of mice for that reason, and HyperX has pretty much nailed it. No flash, a good price, and everything works as it should. Good job, HyperX.