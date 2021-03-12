Let’s Hunt Some Well-Done Steak In Monster Hunter Rise

There’s a new demo for Monster Hunter Rise out today! And not only has it got a new quest, but there’s all the weapons and support for multiplayer. So for this week’s livestream, Leah and I are going on a hunt — and you can join in.

The Monster Hunter Rise demo has been re-released today — in the last half-hour, in fact — so it’s a perfect time to acquaint ourselves with everything that’s going on.

The main change with the second demo is access to a new quest, which is set at an above-average difficulty for everyone who blitzed through the content in January’s demo. It’s also just smart timing on Nintendo/Capcom’s part, since this will give everyone a couple of weeks before Rise actually launches on March 26.

What’s interesting with the new Magnamalo quest is that it’s on a 15 minute timer, instead of the 50 minute clock that Monster Hunter usually provides. Can we take it down in time? With two people it might be a bit hard, so you might as well join in.

We’ll be playing from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT as per usual. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.