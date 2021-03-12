Let’s Hunt Some Well-Done Steak In Monster Hunter Rise

There’s a new demo for Monster Hunter Rise out today! And not only has it got a new quest, but there’s all the weapons and support for multiplayer. So for this week’s livestream, Leah and I are going on a hunt — and you can join in.
The Monster Hunter Rise demo has been re-released today — in the last half-hour, in fact — so it’s a perfect time to acquaint ourselves with everything that’s going on.
The main change with the second demo is access to a new quest, which is set at an above-average difficulty for everyone who blitzed through the content in January’s demo. It’s also just smart timing on Nintendo/Capcom’s part, since this will give everyone a couple of weeks before Rise actually launches on March 26.
What’s interesting with the new Magnamalo quest is that it’s on a 15 minute timer, instead of the 50 minute clock that Monster Hunter usually provides. Can we take it down in time? With two people it might be a bit hard, so you might as well join in.
We’ll be playing from 2.30pm-3.30pm AEDT as per usual. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.
You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.