Major Data Centre Fire Takes Rust Servers, Chess Network Offline

Rust‘s pitch is simple: survive hunger, thirst, the cold and the wild. But what Rust players can’t prepare for is a massive data centre fire, which has caused irreparable damage to 25 Rust servers and taken down major websites and services, including one of the world’s most popular chess engines.

The fire kicked off shortly before midnight local time in Strasbourg, France, where cloud company OVH maintains some of its centres. OVH is the largest cloud computing firm in Europe, and the blaze completely destroyed one of its four data centres in the city. A second data centre was badly damaged, according to Reuters, while the remaining two were taken offline. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the fire according to a statement.

“We don’t have access to the site. That is why SBG1, SBG3, SBG4 won’t be restarted today,” founder and chairman Octave Klaba announced, with SBG2 being the centre decimated by the fire.

Rare image de données étant uploadé dans le cloud#OVH pic.twitter.com/DzG2WY2vC5 — BobZeHareng (@BobZeHareng) March 10, 2021

Understandably, one of Europe’s biggest data centre providers shutting down took its toll. From the lens of the gaming world, one of the biggest services impacted was the survival game Rust, which had 25 of its European servers housed in the centre.

The damage is expected to result in “a large amount of data loss across the affected servers”, developers Facepunch announced. There is no expectation that any of the lost data, including any progression players might have made on those servers, will be recovered.

25 of our EU servers remain offline due to a fire at OVH Datacenter in the early hours of this morning. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed SBG-2 building. We're expecting a large amount of data loss across the affected servers. We'll share more news when we can. — Rust (@playrust) March 10, 2021

We've confirmed a total loss of the affected EU servers during the OVH data centre fire. We're now exploring replacing the affected servers. Data will be unable to be restored. — Rust (@playrust) March 10, 2021

We've got EU servers slowly coming back online – All game progress is reset.

[EU] Facepunch 3 – 137.74.4.207:28015

[EU] Facepunch 4 – 137.74.4.207:28020

[EU] Facepunch Small 1 – 137.74.4.207:28025

[EU] Facepunch Large 1 – 137.74.4.197:28015

[EU] Facepunch 5 – 137.74.4.197:28020 pic.twitter.com/cdXVQg0KNK — Rust (@playrust) March 10, 2021

Rust wasn’t the only game affected, but at the time of writing it seems to have been hit with the biggest impact. The team behind TruckersMP, the online multiplayer service and community for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator, said some of their European servers were affected. Trackmania Turbo was also briefly affected, but a developer confirmed the game was back online within several hours.

Another service impacted was Lichess, a free online chess site and engine rivalling Chess.com. Lichess announced that “several” of their data centres had been lost in the fire, although fortunately almost all of the chess site’s functionality was saved, although it would take some days before everything returned to normal.

????????️???? Several of the Lichess servers burnt down in a datacenter fire tonight. No-one was harmed. Thanks to our zealous sysadmin and his backups, all we lost was 24h of puzzle history. Read more about the disaster: https://t.co/kEKToMAl2R — Lichess.org (@lichess) March 10, 2021

Puzzles, Storm, Opening explorer, GIF exports and push notifications went down. We have restored them all, with the exception of the opening explorer. It contains several terabytes of data, so that will take some more time. — Lichess.org (@lichess) March 10, 2021

In a formal statement, the French cloud company announced that the fire had been contained but clients — including cryptocurrency exchanges and the French government — have been advised to enact their disaster recovery plans. The full damage of the blaze will likely become known over the coming days, although some users are compiling a full list of affected servers, developers, businesses and government pages.