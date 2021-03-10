Marvel’s Avengers Will (Finally) Allow You To Replay The Campaign

Fans of Marvel’s Avengers want just one thing, and it’s about to become a reality. No, it’s not a meaningful loot grind, nor a newfound surplus of engaging activities. Look, fine, maybe Avengers fans want more than one thing, but a big one is landing next week: You’ll finally be able to replay the campaign.

As spotted by Game Informer, developer Crystal Dynamics announced the much-anticipated change in a recent “War Table” stream. It’ll be part of next week’s major game update, which will also introduce Clint Barton — the really-good-at-darts Avenger — to the game’s roster. You’ll keep your levelling and your gear. Pour one out for the early-game robots, who are sure to suffer a worse fate thanks to high-level unibeam refractions.

Marvel’s Avengers has no doubt had a rocky six months, in no small part due to a dearth of replayable content plus a series of delays, including that of the next-gen versions. The game’s campaign is arguably the strongest part of the game, but, once completed, there’s no way to re-run those missions. An opportunity to run through it again is a boon all around.

Beyond the ability to replay the campaign, next week’s update will also see the release of dedicated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Marvel’s Avengers, which were delayed last October. Crystal Dynamics detailed the specifications of those versions in a blog post earlier today.

Folks who already own the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to upgrade at no extra cost within the same console family (so, PS4 to PS5 is fine, but PS4 to Xbox Series S is not). You’ll also be able to matchmake across generations. No surprise here, but the next-gen versions will bring the de rigueur visual enhancements, including 4K visuals on PS5 and Xbox Series X. (It’ll max out at 1440p on Xbox Series S.)

According to Game Informer, next week’s update will also introduce a new biome, a new villain, and a new storyline (Hawkeye’s), plus allow for customisation of the H.A.R.M. room, the in-game practice space that allows you to fight waves of increasingly difficult enemies. It’ll take a heroic effort to save Marvel’s Avengers, no doubt, but this update — the biggest since the game’s launch last fall — might just be enough to bring players back into the fold.

