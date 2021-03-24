Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Monster Hunter Rise In Australia

This week has turned out to be surprisingly massive for games, with Switch blockbusters like Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town and Monster Hunter Rise hitting the console on Friday. We’ve also got Balan Wonderland, It Takes Two, Crash 4 on PC and other exciting gems launching. But the crowning glory of this week is undoubtedly Monster Hunter Rise.

With reviews calling it the best game of the franchise and “deeply bingeable” it’s a title you absolutely don’t want to miss. Whether you’re just in the mood for a solid adventure or you want to spend your days swinging around a high fantasy landscape, you’re in luck.

You’ve got a few options for grabbing Monster Hunter Rise in Australia.

The cheapest way to get it is via Amazon which has the game for $68. Currently, the free delivery option indicates you may be able to get it by tomorrow — but if you don’t want to chance it, JB Hi-Fi and Big W are your next best bets. They’ve got the game for $69 and it should be much easier to pop into your local store than bet on Australia’s postal services.

If you’re super-duper keen for the game and you’re a massive Monster Hunter fan, you can also fork out $569 for the complete Monster Hunter Nintendo Switch console + Monster Hunter Rise bundle and get the game that way. Most people won’t need an entirely new Switch, but if you still want to show your love for the game there’s also a brand new $109 Pro Controller launching alongside it.

Here’s the best options to pre-order or purchase the game ahead of its March 26 release:

Monster Hunter Rise is the perfect game to spend your weekend with, and we wish you all happy hunting.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest reviews, guides and info about the game.