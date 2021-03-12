See Games Differently

Official Pokémon Sunscreen Coming To Asia

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: March 12, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Official Pokémon Sunscreen Coming To Asia
Screenshot: Shiseido/YouTube
When you think of Pokémon, you probably don’t think of sunscreen. Maybe you do. I know I don’t!

Yet, Shiseido is rolling out Pocket Monster emblazoned Anessa sunscreen in its native Japan as well as in mainland China and Hong Kong. The concept seems to be that the Pokémon sunblock protects wearers as they venture outside. 

Japan is getting the Pikachu, Squirtle, and Eevee bottles, while the Pikachu version will also be released in Hong Kong. China will see Pikachu, Squirtle, Psyduck, and Jigglypuff versions. It looks like there is a Charmander bottling available at Duty-Free shops, too.

Each version seems to be a rebranding of Anessa’s SPF 50 perfect UV sunscreen with skincare milk. Available for a limited time only.

