Pokémon Go’s Professor Willow Is Coming To The Pokémon Card Game

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. What better way to celebrate that than sticking Professor Willow from Pokémon Go in it?

This summer, which will be the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go, the professor will appear in the card game. According to the official announcement, Professor Willow’s card will be available around the world where the trading card game is sold. Prior to that, however, the card will be revealed and detailed in late May.

Professor Willow make lots of waves back when he made his debut, inspiring memes and fan art.