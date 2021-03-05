See Games Differently

Pokémon Go’s Professor Willow Is Coming To The Pokémon Card Game

Brian Ashcraft

Published 29 mins ago: March 5, 2021 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:bookpokemon
creative worksfads and trendspokemonpokemon 25th anniversarypokemon gorole playing video gamessportsvideo game controversiesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gamingwillow
Pokémon Go’s Professor Willow Is Coming To The Pokémon Card Game
Image: The Pokemon Company
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. What better way to celebrate that than sticking Professor Willow from Pokémon Go in it?

This summer, which will be the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go, the professor will appear in the card game. According to the official announcement, Professor Willow’s card will be available around the world where the trading card game is sold. Prior to that, however, the card will be revealed and detailed in late May.

Professor Willow make lots of waves back when he made his debut, inspiring memes and fan art

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.