Size Comparison For Resident Evil Village’s Tall Vampire With Real People

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: March 21, 2021 at 10:30 pm -
Filed to:creative works
Screenshot: [email protected]
Lady Dimitrescu is one tall lady — to be exact, 2.9m tall (that is, 9’6″). But what does that look like next to actual humans? Let’s find out!

During today’s online PlayStation event, the character was compared with celebrity hosts Hatsune Matsushima and Kayo Satoh. Matsushima is 5’2″ tall (161cm), while Satoh is 5’6″ (172cm). Lady Dimitrescu towers over both!

Screenshot: PlayStation@YouTube Screenshot: [email protected]

Of course, she does, but this real-world comparison does a good job of driving the point home that, yes, Lady Dimitrescu is one very tall vampire.

