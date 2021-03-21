Size Comparison For Resident Evil Village’s Tall Vampire With Real People

Lady Dimitrescu is one tall lady — to be exact, 2.9m tall (that is, 9’6″). But what does that look like next to actual humans? Let’s find out!

During today’s online PlayStation event, the character was compared with celebrity hosts Hatsune Matsushima and Kayo Satoh. Matsushima is 5’2″ tall (161cm), while Satoh is 5’6″ (172cm). Lady Dimitrescu towers over both!

Of course, she does, but this real-world comparison does a good job of driving the point home that, yes, Lady Dimitrescu is one very tall vampire.