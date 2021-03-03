Sony Imagines A Future Where A Banana Is A Video Game Controller

Gamers love making weird shit into controllers, including but not limited to pomegranates, light sabers, bananas, and bread. Apparently, Sony wants to get in on that action, according to a patent recently surfaced by GamesIndustry.biz that details a method for turning household objects into controllers.

Sony filed a patent for a means of detecting “a passive non-luminous object being held by a user” and turning it into a video game controller. “It would be desirable if a user could use an inexpensive, simple and non-electronic device as a video game peripheral,” the patent reads, saying what we’re all thinking. It cites as examples options such as one orange, one banana, or two oranges or bananas. A camera could detect the items so they could be used as controllers, or a camera could “detect a user’s finger in the obtained images” to coincide “with the location of the virtual button.” In images attached to the patent, this basically means mapping virtual buttons onto a banana, in case you wanted to awkwardly poke the banana instead of swinging it around.

I appreciate that Sony’s ideal gamer has a bunch of fresh fruit around the house. This is just a patent application, so who knows if it will ever become a reality. My colleague Ethan, meanwhile, came up with his own version, which you can achieve right now, practically for free.

No. (Photo: Kotaku)

Make your dreams a reality, kids.

