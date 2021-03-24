See Games Differently

The WoW Classic Burning Crusade Beta Is Live, If You’re Into That Sort Of Thing

Mike Fahey

Published 48 mins ago: March 25, 2021 at 5:00 am -
Image: Blizzard
Look I don’t know why folks are excited to replay Blizzard’s first attempt at a World of Warcraft expansion, with its endless walking and “kill x of y” quests, but if you’ve opted-in for the World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade beta, now’s your time.

I understand nostalgia. I also understand the urge to feel pain in order to feel something, anything. The original World of Warcraft Classic vanilla release was enough for me. It’s a neat little playground to do things like taking down raid boss Onyxia with only one warrior and one priest. That sounds entertaining. But trudging through the Dark Portal into Outland to re-experience what expansions were like before they were fun? Not so much. The thought of going back through the Draenei and Blood Elf starting areas one more time makes me queasy. But hey, if you’re cool with it, that’s cool.

If you’ve already opted in, just update your graphics card drivers and the Battle.net app, choose the Burning Crusade beta from the World of Warcraft drop-down menu, and commence feeling your soul being slowly sucked away. If you’ve not opted in, there’s a webpage for that.

