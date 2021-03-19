See Games Differently

What’s Your Favourite Superhero Movie?

Published 1 hour ago: March 19, 2021 at 1:30 pm
Filed to:justice league
justice league snyder cutlivestreammarvelsuperheroestwitch
What’s Your Favourite Superhero Movie?
Image: Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: The Movie
With the Snyder cut of Justice League finally out after a supremely arduous process and plenty of controversy, it’s worth spending some time talking about other superhero movies.

Given how wild the Justice League director’s cut is — the budget is larger than most movies at $US70 million — it’s a perfect time to chat about superhero movies more generally. So that’s what Leah and I will be doing on our weekly stream, talking all things superhero from 2.30pm to 3.30pm AEDT.

It’s a good chance to go back and remember the other decades of superhero movies: the campy days of ’90s Batman, how insanely good Kick-Ass still is, and my contention that The Matrix probably set the stage for all the Marvel Cinematic Universe films that were to follow.

You can join in and catch up with us via the Twitch stream below, or follow directly via this link.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia

