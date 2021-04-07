Harold Halibut, You Have My Attention

We last saw Harold Halibut at GDC 2018, but the folks at German indie studio Slow Bros. are back with another fascinating preview of this unique game.

“Harold Halibut started life as a conversation over dinner about our love of stop-motion and story games,” the devs explain. “It wasn’t long after that we started building dollhouse sized sets and puppets in our bedrooms. Welded metal, textiles sewn against tiny wooden floorboards, and clay faces the size of walnuts immerse the player in Harold’s tactile world.”

The result, as you can see above, is a project that lies somewhere between Double Fine’s Broken Age and a stop-motion Wes Anderson film like Isle of Dogs. And while Kotaku senior reporter Nathan Grayson said Harold Halibut was “like a streamlined take on standard point-and-click adventuring with some worrisomely clunky dialogue” during his GDC 2018 demo, I’m absolutely ready to immerse myself in this beautiful, hand-made game no matter how it plays.

Harold Halibut is “coming soonish” to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.