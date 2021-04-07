See Games Differently

Harold Halibut, You Have My Attention

Ian Walker

Published 55 mins ago: April 8, 2021 at 5:00 am -
Filed to:double fine
fauna of greenlandhalibutharold halibutisle of dogsnathan graysonpleuronectidaewes anderson
Harold Halibut, You Have My Attention
Yes please. All of this. (Gif: Slow Bros.)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

We last saw Harold Halibut at GDC 2018, but the folks at German indie studio Slow Bros. are back with another fascinating preview of this unique game.

Harold Halibut started life as a conversation over dinner about our love of stop-motion and story games,” the devs explain. “It wasn’t long after that we started building dollhouse sized sets and puppets in our bedrooms. Welded metal, textiles sewn against tiny wooden floorboards, and clay faces the size of walnuts immerse the player in Harold’s tactile world.”

The result, as you can see above, is a project that lies somewhere between Double Fine’s Broken Age and a stop-motion Wes Anderson film like Isle of Dogs. And while Kotaku senior reporter Nathan Grayson said Harold Halibut was “like a streamlined take on standard point-and-click adventuring with some worrisomely clunky dialogue” during his GDC 2018 demo, I’m absolutely ready to immerse myself in this beautiful, hand-made game no matter how it plays.

Harold Halibut is “coming soonish” to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.