See Games Differently

Hearthstone Esports Suspends Player Following Abuse Allegations

Lisa Marie Segarra

Lisa Marie Segarra

Published 2 hours ago: April 9, 2021 at 8:58 am -
Filed to:blizzard
blizzard entertainmentblizzconhearthstoneleague of legendsmultiplayer video gamesnemethpaulsportsvideo game culturevideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Hearthstone Esports Suspends Player Following Abuse Allegations
Photo: Patrik Stollarz, Getty Images
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Hearthstone Esports announced today that it has suspended one of the game’s Grandmaster tournament players, Paul “Zalae” Nemeth, following allegations of domestic abuse.

“Hearthstone Esports is aware of allegations made against America Grandmaster Paul ‘Zalae’ Nemeth. Upon further review, we have suspended Zalae from competing in all Hearthstone Esports events,” Hearthstone Esports wrote in a tweet.

Blizzard confirmed in an email to Kotaku that the suspension is for one year but did not provide further comment.

In a TwitLonger posted in January, a former partner of Nemeth outlined physical and emotional abuse she says occurred when they were together.

The response from Blizzard, the developer and publisher behind Hearthstone and its Grandmasters esports competition, comes after nearly three months of silence regarding the accusations and a day before the 2021 Grandmasters season begins. Esports site Inven Global reported that Blizzard told them it was “aware of the allegations and are assessing the matter” when asked for comment on April 7. On social media, many Hearthstone fans have expressed relief that Blizzard seems to have taken action at last.

Kotaku reached out to Nemeth and Nemeth’s former partner for comment but did not receive responses in time for publication.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Lisa Marie Segarra

Lisa Marie Segarra

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.