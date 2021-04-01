The Best April Fool’s Day 2021 Jokes, Pranks And Memes So Far

So, it’s April Fool’s Day once again. If you’re a fan of the celebration, it’s a day for laughing at the best pranks and jokes around. If you’re not, it’s two days in hell trying to avoid misinformation and hijinks while you’re relaxing online. Either way, April Fool’s Day is an interesting time of year.

In 2020 we didn’t really get much of a chance to laugh because April was a time of uncertainy as coronavirus spread itself through our lives. This year, we have a bit more to celebrate. Vaccinations are slow, but they’re still continuing. Cinemas and other recreational areas are open, and local travel is now possible.

While we’re still not quite “normal”, the atmosphere is right for some good, old fashioned laughs. Some brands did fumble the memo this year, but there’s still some great April Fool’s around online.

Here’s a few of our favourites we’ve spotted.

GG EZ Bar: Beanz Bubble Tea

Let’s start with one that’ll make you absolutely gag. The folks over at GG EZ, Melbourne’s premier esports bar, have pioneered a new drink to celebrate this year’s April Fool’s.

It’s a Heinz Beanz bubble tea — and yes, it looks just as disgusting as it sounds. Full credit to Maedi for actually drinking it, but damn that’s gross.

NEW limited edition bubble tea! ???? pic.twitter.com/zz230ZRjnZ — GG EZ Bar (@ggezbar) March 31, 2021

LEGOLAND: Replica Dan Andrews

If anyone deserves to be immortalised in Lego this year, it’s Dan Andrews. But the timing of the press release I received for his upcoming statue kinda makes me thing it’s all a big joke.

Still, it’s a pretty good one. Check out the detail here! He’s even wearing his funky little North Face jacket.

I, for one, wouldn’t mind seeing Lego Dan Andrews be made for real.

Bethesda ANZ: Mehrunes Dagon Body Pillow

Straight from the Deadlands and into your arms, this Mehrunes Dagon body pillow will keep you warm this April 1????????#ESO #ElderScrollsOnline #ESOFam pic.twitter.com/dWmqQjVLAr — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) March 31, 2021

Again, this is another idea I’d love to see happen in real life.

We all need a good snuggle buddy, and who better than Mehrunes Dagon, the god of destruction? Check out this abs. Check out those horns.

He’s the perfect April Fool’s Day companion.

Cleaver’s Organic: Meat Chopsicles

I’m on the fence about this particular prank, which was sent right to my inbox. On the one hand, I love the idea of having meat-on-a-stick ready to go in the freezer. On the other hand, I keep imagining the steak being Icypole flavoured and it makes me want to chuck.

According to the press release, it’s ‘set’ to come out in a couple different flavours, each of them more horrifying than the last:

“Rich Gravy is a classic tasting combination, perfect for the traditional meat lover, while Smoky BBQ is bursting with smokey, sticky goodness. Mint Jelly serves up a fresh flavour with a hint of tartness and a jam-like consistency in the classic lamb and mint flavour combo, and for those that have a sweet tooth, lamb infused Raspberry Ripple is sure to hit the spot.”

Hmm, no thank you.

League of Geeks: Heartmello

The title you’ve been waiting for… Heartmello, an Armello Dating Simulator ???? Will you use your wits, spirit, or gold to slay their hearts? Get this very real game soon ???? pic.twitter.com/bFrAMUpaSs — Armello (@ArmelloGame) March 31, 2021

As a big fan of dating simulators, this announcement for an Armello dating simulator called Heartmello absolutely breaks my damn heart. I would play this! I would play this until the end of time!

Sadly, it appears this is just a one-off concept for April Fool’s Day.

Absolutely devastating.

Teletubbies: Bitcoin? Eldritch Horror?

Eh-Oh…what could the Teletubbies be possibly hiding from us? Stay tuned for something BIG this week. ???? #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/fJ2NBXsENx — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) March 31, 2021

I don’t know what this Teletubbies post could mean, and I don’t like it at all.

This is an April Fool’s Day post that’s most definitely cursed — but it sure got the internet talking.

I’ll be honest, I can’t look this in the eye for too long, I’m afraid it may come alive and haunt me.

Nier Replicant: It’s a life simulator now

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the Nier Replicant remake, Square Enix have uploaded a new look at the game with all its dense lore and philosophy stripped out.

Instead, the game is shown off as a fishing, farming and gardening sim.

I don’t know about you, but I’d love to play this version of the game. The chill vibes here are immaculate.

Audio-Technica: Godzilla Headphones

Introducing the new limited edition ATH-M50xGZ, designed for the Kaiju who truly cares about sound. The ATH-M50xGZ features proprietary 4.5m mega-aperture drivers to deliver exceptional clarity and earth-shattering bass. From the studio to the street. No survivors. pic.twitter.com/r3YYVOCjTY — Audio-Technica AU (@AudioTechnicaAU) April 1, 2021

Okay, now I’m really mad about April Fool’s Day because these Godzilla-themed headphones are the coolest things I’ve ever seen. Beyond the colours and the spikes, the best part about this fake headset is the scales lining the inside of the cups.

It’s a genius detail, and I’m going to spend the rest of the week mad about it.

If any April Fool’s Day prank deserves to be made real, it’s this.

Of course, there was also a bunch of less fun pranks included in this year’s event, including a joke post about Halo Infinite being delayed until 2022 which caught out Kotaku U.S. staff writer Ari Notis. But hey, you win some, you lose some. That’s part of the ‘fun’ of April Fool’s.

This article will be updated post-Easter with all the best April Fool’s Day jokes from across the web. As of publishing, the U.S. has yet to wake up and join the party, so no doubt there’s more fiendish pranks coming your way.