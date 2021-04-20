See Games Differently

Uniqlo Has An Official League Of Legends Collection

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: April 20, 2021 at 12:27 pm -
Filed to:league of legends
uniqlo
Uniqlo Has An Official League Of Legends Collection
Image: Uniqlo / Riot
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

League of Legends has been doing fashion collaborations for years, but traditionally they’ve been more haute couture, high-end brands regular gamers would never be able to buy. Uniqlo’s upcoming offering, on the other hand, should be way more accessible.

There’s no information on what inspiration Uniqlo is taking with the line, what champions or designs will be highlighted, how wide the range will be in Australia and when it’ll be released. The only thing we know for sure about the existence is the official note from the League of Legends Twitter, which simply put out this one promo image. It looks like Ahri is wearing a shirt featuring Riot’s virtual K-pop group K/DA, if you zoom in far enough.

Riot’s fashion designs have been pretty wild in the past, and it’ll be interesting to see how Uniqlo lives up to that. Some of their collections have been pretty good in the past, and hopefully the League collection will have a decent amount of options for women.

What champions/themes would you like to see in the Uniqlo League collection?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.