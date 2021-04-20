Uniqlo Has An Official League Of Legends Collection

League of Legends has been doing fashion collaborations for years, but traditionally they’ve been more haute couture, high-end brands regular gamers would never be able to buy. Uniqlo’s upcoming offering, on the other hand, should be way more accessible.

There’s no information on what inspiration Uniqlo is taking with the line, what champions or designs will be highlighted, how wide the range will be in Australia and when it’ll be released. The only thing we know for sure about the existence is the official note from the League of Legends Twitter, which simply put out this one promo image. It looks like Ahri is wearing a shirt featuring Riot’s virtual K-pop group K/DA, if you zoom in far enough.

Riot’s fashion designs have been pretty wild in the past, and it’ll be interesting to see how Uniqlo lives up to that. Some of their collections have been pretty good in the past, and hopefully the League collection will have a decent amount of options for women.

What champions/themes would you like to see in the Uniqlo League collection?