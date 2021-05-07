See Games Differently

I Found Some Old Demo CDs, So Let’s Play Through Them

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

May 7, 2021
The previous US mascot of PC Gamer. Image: Supplied
Something I bought during the height of COVID, in one of those “this is a fun idea I’ll get around to this eventually” moments, was a USB CD-ROM drive. And I grabbed that because after a visit from my parents, they’d dropped off a couple of those soft cases that you shoved hundreds of CDs and DVDs into.

Naturally, being someone who grew up with old-school Blizzard games and a dad who was a programmer, most of those CDs/DVDs were related to games (or anime). And while I can’t work out how to get most of them going neatly because they all rely on old-arse 3D drivers for Windows 98, there were a few demo discs for the DOS era.

So I figured: why not give that a go. And that’s what I’ll be doing today on Twitch, roaming through some of those demos, seeing how they hold up after time and doing my best to get all of them working. (Some of them might work! Many might, uh, just fail completely. We’ll see how it goes.

If you want to join along on the nostalgia trip (again), I’ll be going from 3.00pm AEST onwards. You can follow along below or directly through our Twitch channel. You can find the live chat underneath the embed as well.

You can join our Aussie Discord server too! We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of adorable folk hanging out there.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

