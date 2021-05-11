LucasArts Classic Zombies Ate My Neighbours Returns To Consoles And PC Next Month

Because the dead never rest, Lucasfilm Games and developer Dotemu have teamed up to bring enhanced versions of 1993 16-bit classic Zombies Ate My Neighbours and its less-beloved sequel to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on June 29.

These new versions of Zombies Ate My Neighbours and 1995 follow-up Ghoul Patrol take the two tales of Zeke and Julie saving their town from evil creatures, tacks on a modern save system, and bundles them together with museum features including game developer interviews, art collections, and a soundtrack browser. All that, plus trophies/achievements and the ability to play local co-op, just like the originals.

The bundled games will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Steam, and GoG for $US14.99 ($19). Limited Run Games will also be offering a physical version of the games for select modern and legacy platforms, for those of you who enjoy tangible things.