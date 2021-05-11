See Games Differently

LucasArts Classic Zombies Ate My Neighbours Returns To Consoles And PC Next Month

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: May 12, 2021 at 2:00 am -
Filed to:ghoul patrol
Image: LucasFilm Games
Because the dead never rest, Lucasfilm Games and developer Dotemu have teamed up to bring enhanced versions of 1993 16-bit classic Zombies Ate My Neighbours and its less-beloved sequel to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on June 29.

These new versions of Zombies Ate My Neighbours and 1995 follow-up Ghoul Patrol take the two tales of Zeke and Julie saving their town from evil creatures, tacks on a modern save system, and bundles them together with museum features including game developer interviews, art collections, and a soundtrack browser. All that, plus trophies/achievements and the ability to play local co-op, just like the originals.

The bundled games will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Steam, and GoG for $US14.99 ($19). Limited Run Games will also be offering a physical version of the games for select modern and legacy platforms, for those of you who enjoy tangible things.

