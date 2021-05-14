Mass Effect Legendary Edition Has A Calibration Menu

Mass Effect Legendary Edition released today, and if you’re a long-time fan of the series, you’ll find a nice Easter egg before you even start your first campaign.

If you pop into the Options menu in Mass Effect, there’s a new section called Calibration. This is a cheeky reference to everyone’s favourite space lizard bird boyfriend and Normandy crewmate, Garrus Vakarian. He really enjoys making calibrations, a fandom meme so popular that BioWare self-referenced it in Mass Effect 3.

Screenshot: BioWare / Kotaku

And even after all these years, we still have no idea what exactly Garrus was “calibrating.” If your spaceship is being maintained by a demigod artificial intelligence, why would you need meatbags to do the technical fine-tuning?

But for our purposes, the Calibration menu is for adjusting the brightness and HDR settings.

Screenshot: BioWare / Kotaku

It also means you can go on Reddit to wink and chuckle about it with fellow Mass Effect nerds.