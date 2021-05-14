Mass Effect Legendary Edition Has A Calibration Menu

Mass Effect Legendary Edition released today, and if you’re a long-time fan of the series, you’ll find a nice Easter egg before you even start your first campaign.
If you pop into the Options menu in Mass Effect, there’s a new section called Calibration. This is a cheeky reference to everyone’s favourite space lizard bird boyfriend and Normandy crewmate, Garrus Vakarian. He really enjoys making calibrations, a fandom meme so popular that BioWare self-referenced it in Mass Effect 3.
And even after all these years, we still have no idea what exactly Garrus was “calibrating.” If your spaceship is being maintained by a demigod artificial intelligence, why would you need meatbags to do the technical fine-tuning?
But for our purposes, the Calibration menu is for adjusting the brightness and HDR settings.
It also means you can go on Reddit to wink and chuckle about it with fellow Mass Effect nerds.
