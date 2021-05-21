Report: Netflix Looking To Hire Video Game Executive

Netflix, the streaming service responsible for episodic masterworks like Selling Sunset and Too Hot To Handle, is looking to hire veteran gaming industry execs, according to a new report in The Information.

Citing “people familiar with the situation,” The Information’s report says that, over the past few weeks, Netflix approached various executives with industry experience. The company’s long-term plans for an incursion into gaming aren’t set in stone, though the report notes that any Netflix-developed games reportedly won’t feature ads.

This wouldn’t be Netflix’s first foray into video games. Last year, the company released a tactics game based on Dark Tactics. (It was bad.) In 2019, it released a game based on Stranger Things for consoles and PC. (It wasn’t great.) That followed a 2017 mobile game also based on Stranger Things. (It was fine.) And it’s a two-way street. Netflix has produced anime adaptations of gaming franchises, including Dota and Castlevania. (Both are terrific.)

Netflix also hired former Activision Blizzard CFO Spencer Neumann in 2018, which resulted in a lawsuit filed by the gaming company late last year.

It is not clear what Netflix’s plans are for this as-of-yet unhired executive. As one insider told The Information, “Strategy TBD.”

So… that means the door isn’t closed on a role-playing game about becoming a fashion marketing genius in Paris while also juggling various high-drama romances? Right? Hello? Anyone?