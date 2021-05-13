See Games Differently

The Black PS5 DualSense Controller Everyone Wants Comes Out Next Month

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: May 13, 2021 at 11:25 pm -
Filed to:home video game consoles
hospitality recreationin video gamingplaystation 5sonyvideo game consoles
The Black PS5 DualSense Controller Everyone Wants Comes Out Next Month
Photo: Sony

Ever since Sony revealed its striking white DualSense controller folks have been clamoring for an all-black version. Well, here you go. Midnight Black and its foppish companion, Cosmic Red, are hitting store shelves next month.

While I still prefer my custom pink number, it’s nice to see Sony playing around with new DualSense colours, even if one of them is the most obvious of choices. I will say the Midnight Black DualSense looks a lot better than all the mock-ups and fakes people were posting during the leadup to the PlayStation 5 launch. It’s quite regal.

Photo: Sony Photo: Sony

As for Cosmic Red, it’s fine. It evokes a dark night with a glass of red wine, which I hear makes for a nice evening. Plus it’s a great colour for hiding all the blood.

Photo: Sony Photo: Sony

The two new colours will be hitting retailers next month. Hmm? What blood? Never mind.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.