The Nintendo Download: Calculator And 28 Other Fun Games

What do you mean we’ve already done the calculator joke? Had I known I would have chosen a screenshot from one of the Famicom Detective Club games or random anime gem-matching game Kasiori. Oh well, nothing I can do about it now.
This week’s selection of Nintendo eShop additions includes the aforementioned Detective Club games, a pair of late ‘80s Famicom games refreshed for modern play with new art, full voice acting, and more. Those come out tomorrow, along with both Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero.
I also love this trend of creators naming their games with the ‘#’ symbol so they get top billing. Bonus points to #1 Anagrams for making #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream look like a chump.
Here’s everything coming to the Switch eShop in the coming week:
- #1 Anagrams – Available May 14
- #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream – Available May 14
- Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield – Available May 19.
- Arcaea – Available May 18
- Bounce Mania – Available May 14
- Calculator
- Connection reHaunted
- Death Crown
- Exodemon
- Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind – Available May 14.
- Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir – Available May 14.
- Fantasy Checkers
- INSTANT SPORTS TENNIS – Available May 14
- Jetboard Joust – Available May 18
- Karma. Incarnation 1 – Available May 14
- KASIORI
- PROJECT : KNIGHT – Available May 15
- Rabisco+ – Available May 14
- Rift Racoon
- Rise Eterna
- SnowRunner – Available May 18
- Solitaire Card Games
- Space Commander: War and Trade
- Subnautica – Available May 14.
- Subnautica: Below Zero – Available May 14.
- Super Shape Shooter
- Taxi Driver – The Simulation
- Tested on Humans: Escape Room
- Turbo Skiddy Racing – Available May 15
Log in to comment on this story!Log in