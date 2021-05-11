Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Subnautica: Below Zero In Australia

If Mass Effect isn’t your thing, the big game release of this week is Subnautica: Below Zero. A follow up to 2018’s Subnautica, Below Zero began life as a potential DLC pack before evolving into its own thing.

Like its predecessor, Below Zero is an open world survival game, predominately set underwater. Where it differs from the original Subnautica is that this game takes place in the arctic region of the planet 4546B, with more land-based areas to explore. So get ready to see a whole heap of alien penguins.

An early access version of Subnautica, Below Zero was released for both PC and Mac back in 2019, with the full version finally launching on May 14 on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X and Nintendo Switch.

READ MORE The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Where can you get a cheap copy of Subnautica: Below Zero?

At full price, you can pick up Subnautica: Below Zero on the PS4, PS5 and Xbox One/Series X for $49.95. If you don’t want to pay full price, well, there aren’t that many options.

The only retailer offering a discount is Mighty Ape, which is selling Below Zero for $44. Amazon, Big W and JB Hi-Fi are all selling it for $49. However, Amazon does offering free shipping as the game is over the online retailer’s $39 threshold, so that’s something to consider.

You can check out the cheapest copies of Subnautica: Below Zero below:

If you’re picking up Below Zero for the Nintendo Switch it’s only available as a bundle pack with the first Subnautica, with a RRP of $99.95. That’s great news if you’ve never played the original game, kind of a hassle of having to re-buy something you might already own.

There’s a bit more variance in price. Mighty Ape have the cheapest copy available at $69, while Amazon is offering the Subnautica for $74. Again, Amazon also offer free shipping. After that, both Big W and JB Hi-Fi are listing it for $89.

Here’s where you can get a cheap copy of Subnautica + Below Zero for the Nintendo Switch:

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest reviews, guides and info about the game.