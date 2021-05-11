See Games Differently

Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Subnautica: Below Zero In Australia

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 21 mins ago: May 11, 2021 at 11:19 am -
Filed to:deals
subnauticaSubnautica Below Zero
Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Subnautica: Below Zero In Australia
Image: Unknown Worlds Entertainment
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

If Mass Effect isn’t your thing, the big game release of this week is Subnautica: Below Zero. A follow up to 2018’s SubnauticaBelow Zero began life as a potential DLC pack before evolving into its own thing.

Like its predecessor, Below Zero is an open world survival game, predominately set underwater. Where it differs from the original Subnautica is that this game takes place in the arctic region of the planet 4546B, with more land-based areas to explore. So get ready to see a whole heap of alien penguins.

An early access version of Subnautica, Below Zero was released for both PC and Mac back in 2019, with the full version finally launching on May 14 on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X and Nintendo Switch.

READ MORE
The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Where can you get a cheap copy of Subnautica: Below Zero?

Image: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

At full price, you can pick up Subnautica: Below Zero on the PS4, PS5 and Xbox One/Series X for $49.95. If you don’t want to pay full price, well, there aren’t that many options.

The only retailer offering a discount is Mighty Ape, which is selling Below Zero for $44. Amazon, Big W and JB Hi-Fi are all selling it for $49. However, Amazon does offering free shipping as the game is over the online retailer’s $39 threshold, so that’s something to consider.

You can check out the cheapest copies of Subnautica: Below Zero below:

If you’re picking up Below Zero for the Nintendo Switch it’s only available as a bundle pack with the first Subnautica, with a RRP of $99.95. That’s great news if you’ve never played the original game, kind of a hassle of having to re-buy something you might already own.

There’s a bit more variance in price. Mighty Ape have the cheapest copy available at $69, while Amazon is offering the Subnautica for $74. Again, Amazon also offer free shipping. After that, both Big W and JB Hi-Fi are listing it for $89.

Here’s where you can get a cheap copy of Subnautica + Below Zero for the Nintendo Switch:

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest reviews, guides and info about the game.

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.