A Round Up Of All The Features In Jurassic World Evolution 2

In news that has quite literally been the highlight of my E3 so far, Jurassic World Evolution 2 has been announced and is coming this year.

The Jurassic series is not only my favourite film franchise of all time, but has also spawned some of my favourite video games, from Operation Genesis to the iconic mobile games. But nothing has ever grabbed me like Jurassic World Evolution, so you can imagine my delight when the sequel was finally announced.

So, here’s everything we know so far.

Is There A Trailer For Jurassic World Evolution 2?

Absolutely. And if you’re a fan of the franchise like me, it will probably make you cry happy tears.

“We played with genetics like a toy, we weren’t careful and now here we are. This is a very, very different world,” the narrator says in the trailer before the iconic Jurassic Park theme music plays.

Welcome to a world evolved! Jurassic World Evolution 2, coming 2021. Read more here: https://t.co/1Yy1QqD9zg pic.twitter.com/E63742icut — Jurassic World Evolution 2 (@JW_Evolution) June 10, 2021

Release Date

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is set to be released later this year. We’re yet to receive a month or exact date to look forward to but at least we know we’ll be getting it before the year is over.

How Long Has Jurassic World Evolution 2 Been In The Works?

Unlike other E3 announcements, we really had no time to prepare for Jurassic World Evolution 2, with the game only hitting the rumour mill about a week before Jeff Goldblum announced it during the Summer Game Fest livestream event.

Which Platforms Will Jurassic World Evolution 2 Be On?

The game will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. So basically, everyone will be able to play.

What Did We Get From Jurassic World Evolution?

Jurassic World Evolution — released in 2018 — is far from the first Jurassic Park simulation game, following in the footsteps of Operation Genesis and Jurassic Park: Builder before it.

However, the game really upped the ante for Jurassic fans.

Throughout the game you can bioengineer your own dinosaurs and run the park in a much more hands-on way than previous games.

However, unlike the sequel, the original game never gave us water dinosaurs, which will likely be a huge drawcard for Jurassic World Evolution 2.

What Can We Expect From Jurassic World Evolution 2?

The game is set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom but before whatever will unfold in the upcoming final instalment Jurassic World: Dominion.

Unlike previous games which saw you building parks and working on the Muertes Archipelago (The Five Deaths) islands of Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will take place in various landscapes around the world as you work to protect the endangered species alongside Ian Malcolm.

“Players will leave the Muertes Archipelago for the first time and build their own authentic Jurassic Worlds across diverse new environments, from dense forests to scorched deserts, in efforts to conserve and contain more than 75 prehistoric species,” the website reads.

“These include all-new flying and marine reptiles, brought to life with captivating realism. They’ll display brand new behaviours as they interact with each other, fight for dominance, and react intelligently to the world around them.”

Essentially, you’re playing Zoo Tycoon but with dinosaurs as you build, terraform and manage the conservation parks.

But in addition to all of that nice conservation work, you can also play in “Chaos Theory” mode, which will allow you to re-live the action and adventure of the five films and “play through key moments” we’ve seen in the movies.

Is It Available For Preorder?

Unfortunately, Jurassic World Evolution 2 isn’t available for pre-order yet, but we’ll be sure to update you when it is.

In the mean time, you can wishlist it on Steam here.