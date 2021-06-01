Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Launches Launches June 9

See Games Differently

Here we go. Sega announced that Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will launch on June 9. That’s next Wednesday!

PSO2: NGS marks the twentieth anniversary of Phantasy Star Online — and ten years of PSO2.

This is a massive expansion, featuring a revamped graphics engine and updated game system. Here’s the official release info:

Scheduled Launch Date:

After the maintenance on June 9, 2021 (Wed)

Due to the PSO2:NGS launch, the scheduled maintenance that would have occurred on June 9 (Wed) will be moved forward by about one or two days. More information will be announced at a later date.

Slated for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC in North America, the free-to-play Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will exist alongside Phantasy Star Online 2, each as standalone games. (After the scheduled maintenance, that is! It’ll be good to get that out of the way.)

New Genesis will launch in Japan on the same day on PC, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch as a cloud version.

