SonicFox Gets Their Own Plushie, Sells Out In Two Hours

Published 24 mins ago: June 17, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Photo: Evil Geniuses

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean, the non-binary Defender of Trans Rights and perhaps the best fighting games player of a generation, got their own plushie yesterday.

SonicFox’s team, Evil Geniuses, updated its shop yesterday advertising a 100% real, not-a-joke plushie in the likeness of fighting games’ favourite furry. “This furry gremlin has been signed off by SonicFox to officially fuck shit up,” read baby-Sonic’s description on the website. The limited run, individually-numbered, fox friend went for $US35 ($45) and sold out in two hours.

SonicFox was obviously jazzed about their plushie, producing some top-shelf memes.

In a behind-the-scenes video documenting the production of the plushie, Evil Genius showed off early concepts, including a chibified version that is somehow even cuter than the one they eventually settled on.

The plushie that ended up in production was something the video described as “the essence of SonicFox.”

Starting with their first EVO win in Injustice: Gods Among Us in 2014, SonicFox has gone on to win EVO championships in Mortal Kombat X, DragonBall Fighter Z, and Mortal Kombat 11. Outside of EVO, they are a two-time Injustice 2 Pro Series Champion and the 2020 Final Kombat Champion.

Read More: SonicFox Wins Mortal Kombat 11 Championship, Shouts Out Bernie Sanders

SonicFox’s most recent victory came earlier this year at the We-Play Esports Ultimate Fighting League Mortal Kombat 11 tournament in Ukraine. More notable than that win was their insistence on the announcer calling them the “Defender of Trans Rights” and having the trans flag serve as their player portrait background instead of their country flag, which is more commonly accepted.

SonicFox has been an outspoken member of the Black LGBTQIA+ community, using their platform and tournament appearances to raise money for charity and speak out for queer and trans Black youth.

Though the plushie is sold out, here’s hoping they’ll restock soon in time for Christmas.

 

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

