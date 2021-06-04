See Games Differently

Taito Releasing Mini Mini Arcade Cabinet Filled with 40 Games

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: June 4, 2021 at 6:00 pm
Image: Taito

It’s called the Egret II Mini and is designed after Taito’s 1996 Japanese arcade cabinet.

The mini version is packed with 40 games, dating from 1978’s Space Invaders to arcade titles from the 1990s. Have a look below at the games that have been announced so far.

Image: Taito Image: Taito
Image: Taito Image: Taito

Ten more games will be sold separately for a grand total of 50 games that can be played.

We’ve already seen other mini arcades from Sega and SNK, but the Taito one seems cooler. Why? For one, the screen can be rotated from horizontal to vertical, depending on the game. This option is excellent for shoot-em-ups. Plus, the ease at which the original Taito Egret II cabinet’s screen could be rotated as such made it a standout piece of arcade hardware. 

The Egret II Mini also has USB, HDMI, and SD Card slots.

Taito is also selling a trackball controller separately, recreating the Arkanoid arcade experience on a small scale.

Priced at 18,678 yen ($US170 ($218)), pre-orders have begun in Japan, where the Egret II Mini will be released on March 2, 2022. 

