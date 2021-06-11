Watch The E3 2021 Tribeca Games Spotlight Here

Sony isn’t at E3 2021 officially, but a lot of their games are showing up in all the other conferences. Case in point: the Tribeca Games Spotlight, which will have fresh footage of the Pixar-like Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

The Tribeca Games Spotlight won’t be the most jampacked conference of E3 this year, but everything that’s showing up is pure quality. Along with Kena, there’s the excellent Twelve Minutes, The Big Con, Signalis, Shedworks’ Sable, the ’90s looking Southern Gothic adventure Norco, Harold Halibut and Lost in Random, which was first shown off last year during the EA conference. (Bit odd that it’s here now and not, say, at EA Play in July.)

Sable, Kena and Twelve Minutes have always looked fantastic, but I’m especially keen to see more from Norco and The Big Con. The latter is all about persuading people and convincing others on your way to the top. It’s set amongst a backdrop that’s very neon MTV. And you’re saving the family video store by scamming people: what’s not to like?

Harold Halibut looks astonishing as well; it’s got some incredibly well-fitting animations and an incredible aesthetic that’s like 3D stop motion. It’s not really stop motion because everything runs so smoothly, but the whole world and the people within it have that clay-like quality.

A story trailer for Harold Halibut went online a couple of months ago. Honestly, I’m kind of annoyed I didn’t hear more about it earlier.

Every single game has something special about it, which at the end of the day is all you can ask for. So if you’re going to be staying up early anyway, why not set the clock for Tribeca?

The Tribeca Games Spotlight officially kicks off from 4:00am AEST, although the livestream below will begin 15 minutes beforehand. Timings are 6:00am NZST / 2:00am AWST / 3:30am ACST for other territories.

You can watch the whole Tribeca Games show via the embed below, or directly via YouTube here.

After this, E3 will immediately jump into the Koch Primetime showcase, featuring a deeper look at Prime Matter, Koch Media’s new publishing label. Some of its games were revealed during the Summer Game Fest early Friday morning already, but the stream should provide more of an insight into the direction for each game, and how far along development is for each one.