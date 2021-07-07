Assassin’s Creed Infinity Unveiled Immediately After It Gets Leaked

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that the next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series will be a live service game. Shortly thereafter, Ubisoft confirmed the existence of a new Assassin’s Creed project.

Known by the codename Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the new project will be a collaborative effort between Ubisoft’s Montreal and Quebec studios.

“Rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game, we profoundly believe this is an opportunity for one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises to evolve in a more integrated and collaborative manner,” Ubisoft said in a blog post.

So far, there are no details on Assassin’s Creed Infinity. In its post, Ubisoft did not confirm the details of Bloomberg’s reporting that the game would be a live service platform akin to BioWare’s soon-to-be-shut-down Anthem or Take Two’s GTA V.

Traditionally, Assassin’s Creed games have been single-player experiences taking place during distinct far-flung moments in history. The most recent game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, took place during the Viking conquest of England in 800s AD.

Read More: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Kotaku Review

According to Bloomberg, which spoke to Ubisoft employees on the condition of anonymity, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will comprise different but interconnected Assassin’s Creed games with Ubisoft adding more games from different settings over the life of the service. Ubisoft did not conffirm these details, instead merely stating that the pandemic and working from home has driven them to embrace a more unified approach to game development, which was previously divided between the corporation’s studios.

The announcement of the new Assassin’s Creed project comes on the heels of continuing problems within Ubisoft regarding multiple sexual harassment and abuse complaints against upper management. Last year, Kotaku published a report detailing multiple instances of abusive employee conduct which, according to insiders, still haven’t been properly addressed. Several executives have left the company in the aftermath including chief creative officer Serge Hascoët and Yannis Mallat. While internal shakeups have led to additional departures like CEO Yves Guillemot’s son Charlie Guillemot.