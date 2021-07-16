How To Watch The Latest EA Play Live Showcase In Australia

We’ve had a quiet break from new video game announcements over the last few months, but EA still has some surprises left in store. While the company skipped this year’s E3, it still has a lot to say — and we’ll find out exactly what that is when EA Play Live airs on July 23.

While you will have to sacrifice sleep to watch the show, it might turn out to be worth the trade.

Here’s where you can watch EA Play Live in Australia.

EA Play Live: Australian Times

Unfortunately for Aussies, the time zones will play havoc on EA Play Live for us. If you want to tune in for all the latest developments, you need to be up anywhere between 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on July 23.

Here’s when the EA Play Live pre-show begins in Australia:

Perth — 1:00 a.m. AWST

— Adelaide, Darwin — 2:30 a.m. ACST

— Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane — 3:00 a.m. AEST

It’ll air on the official EA YouTube and Twitch channels, and you’ll be able to follow along with all the action on socials.

What games can we expect at EA Play Live?

There’s been no real confirmation of what games will be shown — but we do know a few that won’t be there. The EA Star Wars Twitter recently confirmed no Star Wars games would appear. There won’t be any Dragon Age or Mass Effect news, either. Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22, The Sims 4 and Madden NFL 22 are guaranteed to appear, at least.

So that rules out a hefty chunk of EA’s most anticipated future games and opens the floodgates for some real surprises. Could we something of that rumoured Dead Space remake? More from the excellent It Takes Two? Something entirely new?

At this stage, we’ll just have to wait and see what EA has planned for the latest EA Play Live showcase.

Join Kotaku Australia on July 23 for any new announcements or updates out of the show.