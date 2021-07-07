Your Summer 2021 Anime Guide

In Japan right now, it’s the rainy season. The humidity is kicking in, and we’re just waiting for the sweltering heat. Maybe it’s hot where you are. Maybe you should stay inside and watch anime.

I think that’s a great idea! The anime season is just beginning, so let’s see what shows are airing. Do let us know what you’re watching in the comments below.

Aquatope of White Sand

Studio: P.A. Works

Genre: Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two girls, one a high school senior and the other a former idol, become friends at an aquarium that’s about to go out of business.

Battle In Five Seconds After Meeting

Studio: Synergy SP, Vega Entertainment, Studio A-Cat

Genre: Action, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 12

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student finds himself in a mysterious game that he hopes to win with his brainpower.

The Case Study of Vanitas

Studio: Bones

Genre: Drama, Magic, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 2

Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu

What It’s About in One Sentence: A vampire and human doctor-to-vampires go around, curing bloodsuckers of a malaise that causes them to act uncontrollably.

D Cide Traumerei: The Animation

Studio: Drama, Science Fiction, Supernatural

Genre: Sanzigen

Premiere Date: July 10

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student and his buddies face off against creatures from another dimension.

The Detective Is Already Dead

Studio: Engi

Genre: Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A man finds himself working with a detective who died three years earlier.

Drug Store in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist

Studio: EMT Squared

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker gets transported to a fantasy world, where he excels at making helpful potions and becomes a pharmacist.

The Duke of Death and His Maid

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Even though a cursed boy will kill anything he touches, his personal maid enjoys getting dangerously close to flirt.

The Dungeon of Black Company

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A rich playboy is transported to another world and forced to work in a dungeon, mining crystals.

Fena: Pirate Princess

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Adventure, Drama

Premiere Date: Summer

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Toonami

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young orphan tries to escape and make a name for herself in an alternate version of the 18th century.

Fire From My Fingertips 2: My Lover is a Firefighter

Studio: Studio Hokiboshi

Genre: Romance

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a woman who falls in love with a firefighter about her apartment catches on fire, but this season, there’s an old flame from high school.

Getter Robo Arc

Studio: Bee Media, Studio A-Cat

Genre: Action, Mecha, Science Fiction, Super Robot

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: Giant robots are humankind’s last hope.

Girlfriend, Girlfriend

Studio: Tezuka Productions

Genre: Comedy, Romance, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy suddenly finds his love life gets complicated with not one, but two girlfriends.

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 31

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: A demon’s world is destroyed, and she finds herself in the real world without her supernatural powers.

Higurashi: When They Cry – Sotsu

Studio: Passione

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Psychological

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A new kid arrives in a town filled with secrets.

The Honour Student at Magic High School

Studio: Connect

Genre: Magic, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Magic is genetic, and those with the genes must go to magic school, but not everyone has the same abilities.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Funimation, Hulu

What It’s About in One Sentence: A student with pragmatic ideas finds himself rebuilding a fantasy-style kingdom.

The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 22

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: It’s been a long time since gods defeated demons, but now they’re back, and the current generation of deities does not seem ready.

Idolish7 Third Beat!

Studio: Troyca

Genre: Idols, Music

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The dreamy idol boys are back in the latest season of Idolish7.

Kageki Shojo

Studio: Pine Jam

Genre: Music, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Girls make their way at a competitive music school with a storied history.

Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan

Studio: Studio Blanc

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: July 5

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This anime is a behind-the-scenes look at making a Japanese children’s TV show, with seemingly perfect, smiling hosts — the reality is much different!

Love Life! Super Star!!

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Idol, Music, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 11

Where to Watch: Not currently available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Girls at a Tokyo high school decide to make a name for their school by forming an idol group.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Season 2

Studio: Shaft

Genre: Magical girl, mystery, psychological

Premiere Date: July 31

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: The Magia Record anime returns for a second season.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

Studio: Kyoto Animation

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a programmer whose life is turned upside down after she takes in a maid who is also a dragon.

Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory

Studio: Asread

Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Romance

Premiere Date: July 14

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: A 12-year-old boy ends up being the “dorm mum” for a bunch of older college ladies, because anime.

My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X

Studio: Silver Link

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young woman is reborn in an otome game.

Night Head 2041

Studio: Shirogumi

Genre: Drama, Science Fiction, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 4

Where to Watch: Not currently announced

What It’s About in One Sentence: Two brothers with supernatural powers escape from a research facility and two other brothers hunt them down.

Peach Boy Riverside

Studio: Asahi Production

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About In One Sentence: A young princess sets out on adventures after meeting the legendary demon-slayer Momotaro.

Record of Ragnarok

Studio: Graphinica

Genre: Action, Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: June 17

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: The Gods decide humans should go extinct but give them one last chance to prove their world in tournament-style combat.

Re-Main

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Music, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy gets back into water polo after an accident erased his memory of the previous year.

Remake Our Life!

Studio: Feel

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: July 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A failed game developer gets another shot at rebooting his life by travelling back in time ten years.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

Studio: TMS Entertainment | Quebico

Genre: Action, Drama, Horror

Premiere Date: July 8

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Leon S. Kennedy investigates a hacking incident at the White House, encounters zombies, and teams up with an old friend.

Scarlet Nexus

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Action, Drama, Military, Sci-Fiction

Premiere Date: July 1

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: An elite force is formed to stop strange beings from eating people.

Seirei Gensouki

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young boy discovers he has memories of another boy who previously died in an accident and is out to avenge his mother’s death.

Sonny Boy

Studio: Madhouse

Genre: Science Fiction, School, Slice of Life, Supernatural

Premiere Date: July 15

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A school and its students drift into another dimension with the kids developing supernatural powers.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2

Studio: 8-Bit

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a businessman who is reincarnated as a Slime and goes on RPG-style adventures.

Trese

Studio: Lex and Otis/Tiger Animation

Genre: Crime, Drama, Supernatural

Premiere Date: June 11

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Set on the streets of Manila, crimes take a turn for the supernatural, and there’s only one person to call: Alexandra Trese.

Tsukipro The Animation 2

Studio: PRA

Genre: Idol, Music

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Hidive

What It’s About in One Sentence: The idol boys are back for more singing and dancing.

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy

Studio: C2C

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Premiere Date: July 7

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A regular high school student who is summoned to a fantasy world is sent to the wilderness because he’s not very handsome.