Adelaide Group Charged After Trying To Sell Digimon Cards Back To Shop They Allegedly Stole From

Published 40 seconds ago: August 17, 2021 at 12:17 pm -
Filed to:adelaide
cardsdigimonDigimon cardssouth australia
Source: Toei Animation

Five people in Adelaide have been arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen Digimon cards — of all things — to the very same store they stole them from.

According to South Australia Police, at around 9:30am last Tuesday, police were called to a shop in Adelaide CBD after a reported break-in that saw “a large number of rare Digimon trading cards and board games stolen from inside”.

At about 1:15pm that day, a man returned to the store with some of the stolen cards and asked about their value and whether they would buy them off him. Staff immediately recognised the cards as some of the ones that were stolen the night prior and called police.

Police claim they questioned the man who then directed them to a nearby house where the rest of the cards and board games were kept — like some kind of Digimon card thief hideout — and where two other suspects were staying.

Digimon cards stolen adelaide
Source: SA Police

Then, at about 3pm, a fourth suspect, a man, went to the store and allegedly did the exact same thing as the person before him. The store owners quickly called police who arrested him.

A spokesperson for SA Police added that the five suspects involved — a 41-year-old Belair man, a 30-year-old Adelaide woman, a 28-year-old man from Adelaide, a 28-year-old Seaton man, and a 41-year-old man of no fixed place — have since been charged with a number of offences, including serious criminal trespass, unlawful possession, and theft by receiving.

The police are still investigating the remaining suspect.

