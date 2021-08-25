DokeV Was Both A Breath Of Fresh Air And Totally Confusing

Amidst all the guns, Franchise Sequel X reveals, reboots and remakes of existing IP, it was nice of DokeV to shake things up with some K-Pop level energy. There was just one problem: it was never entirely clear what the game was about.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, I’d recommend grabbing a coffee or two. It’s very high energy, super vibrant with a poppy track, which is totally in sync with the child-like characters that inhabit the day and night worlds of DokeV.

With that warning out of the way, watch the video below and have a think about what kind of game you think DokeV is. (Don’t cheat by reading the video description, either: just watch it live like everyone did during the conference.)

So just to recap: there’s kids skateboarding and riding around some kind of beach town, they can transform into superheroes at certain points, one of them has a pretty sweet air glider, and there’s some form of demonic service robots that occasionally invade, bringing cataclysmic weather with them.

The first hint is actually in the developer’s name. Pearl Abyss are the makers of Black Desert Online, the Korean free-to-play MMORPG. DokeV is following in the MMO roots, but this time around the direction is more inspired by Pokemon.

And it’s specifically Pokemon, too. The trailer made it look like the characters themselves were transforming as if they were the hero, but the official description is pretty clear. “Befriend the adorable Dokebi that gain strength from and encourage people’s dreams,” the site says. The various traversal mechanisms, like the jet ski for instance, will probably all come into play to find certain types of Dokebi.

Nothing about the trailer really showed what the Dokebi capturing experience was like, since most of the enemies you fought — bar what looked like a blow-up crocodile — could have been taken from Big Hero 6. I’ve also got a huge question mark over the monetisation model. Black Desert Online was notorious for requiring a heavy amount of grinding, even by MMO standards, and I’d hate to see such a kid-friendly MMO take a similar route.

Still, amidst the sequelness that you get in a lot of these industry shows, DokeV bopped. It doesn’t have an official release date, however. I’m just hoping you don’t have to commit some kind of unspeakable act to ride that cute alpaca. I’d go to war for that fluffy thing.