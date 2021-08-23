All The New Games And Trailers From Gamescom 2021

It’s not quite the same as running around the halls of the Koelnmesse in person, but virtual or physical, Gamescom always delivers. Here’s all the announcements from Germany’s annual convention for all things video games this year.

We’ll continually update this post as more announcements are made, and more confirmations / official trailers / releases pop out. It should be a pretty busy year, virtual or otherwise. Gamescom has always been great for highlighting a ton of games that don’t usually get the limelight at E3, especially on the PC and Sony fronts, and 2021 should be no exception.

Grow: Song of the Evertree

The next chill adventure from the Aussies behind Yonder: The Cloud Catcher CHronicles is Grow. It was officially announced just before the latest lockdowns began, but the game’s publisher will be using Gamescom to showcase a solid chunk of gameplay for the first time.

There’s also a neat little campaign where the publisher and developers will plant a certain amount of trees based on how many people wishlist the game on Steam. Wishlisting doesn’t cost users anything, and it fits the vibe of Grow pretty well.

We are getting very close to the next tier in our wishlist campaign! Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to wishlist Grow: Song of the Evertree on Steam. Everyone who wishlists before launch automatically receives any wishlist discounts!https://t.co/dMExIx96cn pic.twitter.com/7AEym9yNt2 — Grow: Song of the Evertree (@GrowEvertree) August 9, 2021

Serin Fate

Gamescom is always great for highlighting a ton of indies, and many of those usually make some waves before the official program begins. Serin Fate is one such indie, taking inspiration from Stardew Valley and Pokemon.

It’s officially launching out of early access on August 25, and there’s a good discount available through Fanatical.

Assetto Corza is getting a mobile spin-off

Assetto Corsa Mobile won’t officially launch until the end of the month at August 31, although there will be an official dev stream on August 27 to go more in-depth. The simulation elements have been adjusted to suit mobile devices, although it’s still a serious racing experience. There’s some gameplay below, and Assetto Corza Mobile will launch simultaneously on iOS and Android.

Rogue Spirit throws Studio Ghibli vibes into a 3D roguelite

Another game that’s getting the spotlight is Rogue Spirit, a 3D roguelite that’s launching in early access on September 1. More details about what it’ll launch with are yet to be known, but there’s a demo on Steam if you’re impatient.

A new Saints Row is coming

This one has been on the cards for a while. It’s expected that the official reveal will be sometime Thursday morning Australian time.

Future Games Show returns with over 40 games

Making a return from E3 is the Future Games Show, although this one will have a bit of AMD hardware to boot. Co-hosted by Maggie Robertson — that’s Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil: Village — there’s reveals from Team17, Koch Media, Tripwire and Frontier Developments.

From that, we can surmise that there should be more info about Jurassic World Evolution 2, maybe Elite Dangerous: Odyssey for consoles and more of an update regarding Prime Matter, Koch Media’s publishing label that was unveiled at E3.

See anything we missed? Let us know in the comments and we’ll add it above!