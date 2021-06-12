40 Hidden Gems At E3 2021

All eyes today may be on the bigger E3 press conferences (like Ubisoft’s), but under-the-radar games deserve some love, too. Last weekend, the Guerrilla Collective showcase presented 40 indie games, marking an unofficial start of the E3 season. It returned today for a second showcase spotlighting another 40 or so games from independent developers. Here’s what went down:

The 3D stealth game Aragami 2 is out September 17 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You have control over shadows, which sounds — and looks — very badass.

Firegirl is a side-scrolling firefighting game in which you have to rescue civilians in various burning biomes, from skyscrapers to forest fires. No release date, but it’s planned for PC and consoles.

Batora Lost Haven is a fantasy-inspired 3D action RPG with twin-stick combat and environmental puzzles reminiscent of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Release date TBA.

I’m not sure what to make of Grime, an action RPG that developer Clover Bite showed off with a trailer that featured two humanoid creatures getting real cosy before…a black hole pops up. Weird. I’m into it.

We got another trailer for BPM: Bullets Per Minute, an awesome music-based roguelite shooter. The game is currently out on PC, but it’s coming to PS4 and Xbox One this summer.

Oh, no, I’m already over the moon for Akatori. Gorgeous pixel art, side-scrolling platforming, tight combat? Yeah, sign me up.

Archvale, out later this year for Switch and PC, looks like a top-down Zelda-inspired adventure.

Digging the art style of No Longer Home, an adventure game about “letting go of the life you’ve built due to circumstances beyond your control.” The demo currently out on Steam.

And that’s a wrap. Today’s show was immediately followed by the Wholesome Direct, itself a notable showcase of smaller games. There’s a lot of spectacle planned for later today, so it’s safe to assume that Ubisoft will show off a ton of blockbusters (like Far Cry 6) and for Gearbox to unveil details about its recently announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a spinoff in its mega-popular Borderlands series.