See Games Differently

Holy Shit, Gjallarhorn Is Coming Back To Destiny 2

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Published 60 mins ago: August 25, 2021 at 3:10 am -
Filed to:artificial intelligence in fiction
bungiecreative worksdestinydestiny 2nanotechnology in fictionrobots in fictionrole playing video gamesvideo gamesvideo gaming
Holy Shit, Gjallarhorn Is Coming Back To Destiny 2
Screenshot: Bungie

Today’s big Destiny 2 info drop included details about the release date for The Witch Queen expansion (a bunch of 2s) and the specific height of its villain (very tall). That’s cool and all, but here’s the real meat and potatoes: Gjallarhorn, the comically powerful rocket launcher that more or less defined the meta-weapon game in the original Destiny, is coming to Destiny 2.

Gjallarhorn, or “Gjally” as some dedicated players liked to call it, was one of the most beloved rare weapons in Destiny. Rather than a typical rocket launcher, it fired rounds in clusters, meaning it went boom boom boom instead of just boom. Of course, because nothing good is allowed to last for long in the cold, cruel, reductively good-vs.-evil world of Destiny, Bungie ultimately nerfed Gjally to the point where it was merely on par with other weapons.

Gjallarhorn will be included in Destiny 2’s Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, which will be available this December. In addition to good ol’ Gjally, the 30th anniversary set will include armour inspired by Thorn (another hall of famer weapon), a Claymore sword from Myth (Bungie’s real-time tactics game from the ‘90s), and a “pirate-themed dungeon” (yeah, fuck it, why not).

That precipitates The Witch Queen expansion, planned for release on February 2, 2022, following a delay spurred by the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to a narrative featuring Extremely Tall Witch Savathûn, she of the Hive (basically Destiny’s take on the Flood), it’ll also add weapon crafting and some tweaks to the class system.

Read More: Destiny 2 Witch Queen Out February 2022, Adds Weapon Crafting 

Down the line, the game will receive two more expansions: Lightfall and The Final Shape. Bungie said those will wrap up the “Light and Darkness” saga but noted that Destiny 2 will “continue beyond.”

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.